Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ready Capital had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $23.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.43 million.

Ready Capital stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 14,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,424. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

RC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

