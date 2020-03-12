Relative Value Partners Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,613,000 after buying an additional 8,212,134 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,258,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,201,000 after buying an additional 559,178 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2,702.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,521,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,437,000 after buying an additional 4,360,609 shares during the period. VCU Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. VCU Investment Management Co now owns 3,248,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,615,000 after buying an additional 648,567 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,133,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after buying an additional 53,823 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.82. 2,544,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,319,904. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.34. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $10.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.90%.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

