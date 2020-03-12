Relative Value Partners Group LLC Sells 300 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176,828 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,406 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,636,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,846,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,704 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

Shares of CSCO traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,375,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,234,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

