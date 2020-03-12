Request Price Tops $0.0078 on Major Exchanges (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 31% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last week, Request has traded down 45.7% against the dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io, Bancor Network and GOPAX. Request has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and $133,403.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00049462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00500993 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $284.20 or 0.04679957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00035141 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00055368 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00014593 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016700 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,378,269 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official website is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Request Token Trading

Request can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Koinex, Mercatox, Binance, IDEX, DDEX, Kyber Network, GOPAX, Huobi Global, CoinExchange, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, WazirX, Radar Relay, CoinPlace, Bitbns, Gate.io, KuCoin and Coineal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

