Rodgers Brothers Inc. Acquires 2,001 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from to in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Shares of CSCO traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.35. 6,375,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,234,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $169.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.