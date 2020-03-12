Rodgers Brothers Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 526.8% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,260,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ventas by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,430,000 after buying an additional 748,756 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ventas by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 925,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,438,000 after buying an additional 291,295 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,698,000 after buying an additional 173,637 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,966,000 after buying an additional 172,954 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $10.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.37. 1,181,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,226,265. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

