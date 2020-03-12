Rodgers Brothers Inc. Acquires New Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 19,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.93.

Shares of BEN stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,386,962. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

