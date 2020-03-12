Rodgers Brothers Inc. Acquires New Shares in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,011,224,000 after acquiring an additional 184,624 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,735,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $836,773,000 after acquiring an additional 364,366 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,690,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $831,900,000 after acquiring an additional 198,134 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,677,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $505,960,000 after acquiring an additional 364,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,403,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $352,536,000 after acquiring an additional 140,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $9,450,179.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,627,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,074 shares of company stock valued at $23,804,804 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.97.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $7.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.00. 3,008,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,103,818. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.97 and its 200-day moving average is $108.54. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $94.77 and a twelve month high of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

