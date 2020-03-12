Rodgers Brothers Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,325 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded down $10.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.90. 632,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,715. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.10. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $124.01 and a 12 month high of $169.19. The stock has a market cap of $100.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.06.

In other Danaher news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at $39,981,847.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 79,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total value of $12,817,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,242 shares in the company, valued at $19,580,583. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

