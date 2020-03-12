Rodgers Brothers Inc. Cuts Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,869 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 634.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LEG shares. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of LEG traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.72. 134,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,213. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.