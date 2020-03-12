Rodgers Brothers Inc. Cuts Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lowered its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.88. 1,290,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,883,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $31.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

