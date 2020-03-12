Rodgers Brothers Inc. Cuts Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,219,326 shares of company stock valued at $140,078,535 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $6.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.18. The company had a trading volume of 840,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,701,035. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Co has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $71.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.96.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

