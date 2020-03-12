Rodgers Brothers Inc. Decreases Stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lowered its position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Methanex by 10,530.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Methanex by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Methanex by 9,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

MEOH traded down $2.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 98,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.69. Methanex Co. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $60.55.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.88 million. Methanex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEOH. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $39.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.