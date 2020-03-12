Rodgers Brothers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO traded down $4.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.66. 227,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,848. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $70.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 163.55%. The business had revenue of $460.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.64%.

Several brokerages have commented on VNO. Cfra downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

In other news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $283,425.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

