Rodgers Brothers Inc. Grows Position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 48,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock traded down $2.28 on Thursday, reaching $39.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,813. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.98. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $48.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.12.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRL. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cfra raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $696,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Vorpahl sold 71,256 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $3,185,143.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 191,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,557 over the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

