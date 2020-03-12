Rodgers Brothers Inc. Grows Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,101,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,757,000 after acquiring an additional 685,863 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 718,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,476,000 after acquiring an additional 343,708 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,681,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,176,000 after acquiring an additional 243,585 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 130.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 407,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 230,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 573,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 177,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.98. 172,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,095. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.32.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $446.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.201 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.06.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.