Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $268,000 Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 1,049.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMK traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.57. 15,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.64. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $43.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

