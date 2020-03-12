Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $575,000 Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. reduced its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 1,372.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 335.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded down $8.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.91. The stock had a trading volume of 588,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.57. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $74.29 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.75.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

