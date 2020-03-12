Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 80.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in KeyCorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 995,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,767,000 after acquiring an additional 22,308 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,666,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,380,000 after acquiring an additional 554,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.88. 2,596,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,855,921. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.52. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.25 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

