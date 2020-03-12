Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $916,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE traded down $32.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $209.06. The stock had a trading volume of 819,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,310. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $187.29 and a 12 month high of $283.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $125.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total value of $3,555,989.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,465 shares of company stock worth $13,095,996. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.53.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

