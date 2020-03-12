Rodgers Brothers Inc. Increases Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO traded down $5.92 on Thursday, hitting $50.30. 53,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,843. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.01. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $81.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.38%. AGCO’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGCO. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

