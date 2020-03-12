Rodgers Brothers Inc. Invests $208,000 in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,953,000 after buying an additional 194,250 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,051,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $861,315,000 after purchasing an additional 173,544 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,243,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,998,000 after purchasing an additional 26,145 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,232,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,423,000 after purchasing an additional 501,153 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,134,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,472,000 after purchasing an additional 57,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $18.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.82. 487,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $145.69 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The company has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

