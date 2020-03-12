Rodgers Brothers Inc. Invests $217,000 in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of BP by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,611,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of BP by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,768,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.04.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,120,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,197,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.82. BP plc has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average of $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

