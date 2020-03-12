Rodgers Brothers Inc. Makes New $216,000 Investment in CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,160 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned about 0.13% of CB Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 25.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CB Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBFV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ CBFV traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,230. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average is $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $133.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CB Financial Services Inc has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $30.95.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that CB Financial Services Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

