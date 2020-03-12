Rodgers Brothers Inc. Makes New $572,000 Investment in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,366 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NWBI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 41,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,983. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $117.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.38%.

In related news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $147,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,869.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $158,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

