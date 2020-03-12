Rodgers Brothers Inc. Makes New Investment in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Harsco by 829.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Harsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSC traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,717. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Harsco had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $399.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSC shares. TheStreet downgraded Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

