Rodgers Brothers Inc. Reduces Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lowered its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 405.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU stock traded down $11.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.32. 632,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.81. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $96.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.23.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. bought 500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.82 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $47,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.