Rodgers Brothers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,863 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 536,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,051,000 after buying an additional 288,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $468,000. AJO LP grew its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 12,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $3,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Hospitality Properties Trust stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.26. 340,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.13. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $26.77.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.29 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.33%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SVC. B. Riley dropped their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from to in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hospitality Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

