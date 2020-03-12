Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 2,223 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. decreased its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 684,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,459,000 after purchasing an additional 49,641 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 36.2% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $18.02 on Thursday, reaching $83.48. The stock had a trading volume of 584,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,134. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $186.40. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.23.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

