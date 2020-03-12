Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 2,763 Shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. reduced its holdings in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVNS. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVNS stock traded down $5.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.81. The company had a trading volume of 65,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,906. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 1.16. Avanos Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.07.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.58 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVNS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Avanos Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

