Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 2,763 Shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. reduced its holdings in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVNS. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AVNS stock traded down $5.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.81. The company had a trading volume of 65,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,906. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 1.16. Avanos Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.07.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVNS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Avanos Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.
Avanos Medical Profile
Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.
