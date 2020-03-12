Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,302,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $447,925,000 after buying an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 627,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 551,695 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $27.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $290.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,125. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.29 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $358.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total value of $1,734,941.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,410,797.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,647 shares of company stock worth $6,430,906 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.20.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

