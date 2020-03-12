Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 5,068 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4,350.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 375,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 366,654 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,172,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,837,000 after purchasing an additional 215,786 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Corteva by 77.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank upgraded Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Vertical Research began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $2.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.31. The stock had a trading volume of 389,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,152. Corteva has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

