Rodgers Brothers Inc. Trims Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. reduced its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $7.60 on Thursday, hitting $68.13. 344,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.79. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $7,371,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,467 shares of company stock worth $19,945,497 in the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Copart from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.60.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.