Roots Corp (TSE:ROOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Roots Corp (TSE:ROOT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.32.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROOT shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Roots from C$4.25 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Roots from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Roots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Roots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Roots alerts:

Shares of ROOT stock traded down C$0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.36. The company had a trading volume of 110,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.39, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 million and a P/E ratio of 71.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.09. Roots has a one year low of C$1.31 and a one year high of C$4.73.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.