Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) Issues Earnings Results

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million.

RST stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 310,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,280. Rosetta Stone has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $354.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 0.11.

Get Rosetta Stone alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on RST. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rosetta Stone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Rosetta Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosetta Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.