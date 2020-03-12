Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RTOXF. HSBC cut Rotork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Rotork stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.30. 2,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97. Rotork has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $4.52.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

