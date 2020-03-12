Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Black Hills (NYSE:BKH)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $88.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

BKH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.40.

BKH stock traded down $8.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.12. 53,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,765. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $87.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 60.62%.

In other news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $585,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 130,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,474.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $505,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 124,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,611.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,998,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,599,000 after buying an additional 244,667 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,384,000 after buying an additional 119,600 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,671,000 after buying an additional 111,258 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 671,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,711,000 after purchasing an additional 101,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 17.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,328,000 after purchasing an additional 83,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

