Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lowered its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.13% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 35.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2,051.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

RUTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 87,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,668. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $361.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.64. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

