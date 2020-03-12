Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 6th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2366 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Sabine Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

SBR stock opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.