Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,896 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,515,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,974,000 after acquiring an additional 446,941 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 432,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,381,000 after acquiring an additional 117,980 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cfra cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen cut Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,909,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,748,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.68. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.88%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

