SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SCYX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.95.

SCYX stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.65. 1,060,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,210. SCYNEXIS has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 230.55% and a negative net margin of 11,653.81%. Equities analysts predict that SCYNEXIS will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 30,276 shares during the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 213,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

