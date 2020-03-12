Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Purchased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Semtech worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 446.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

Shares of SMTC traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.26. The stock had a trading volume of 166,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,431. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Semtech had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMTC. BidaskClub cut shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from to in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BWS Financial cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $196,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,923.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $398,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,613.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,615. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.