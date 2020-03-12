Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.21 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Semtech updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.30-0.36 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.30-$0.36 EPS.

Shares of SMTC stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $33.03. The company had a trading volume of 882,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,431. Semtech has a twelve month low of $32.81 and a twelve month high of $56.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.74.

Get Semtech alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Semtech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Semtech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other Semtech news, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $319,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $212,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,251.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $1,813,615 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.