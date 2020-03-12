SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 57.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $19.81 million for the quarter. SI-Bone updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of SIBN opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $394.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of -0.09. SI-Bone has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.14.

Get SI-Bone alerts:

In other news, CMO W Carlton Reckling sold 5,000 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at $334,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 9,650 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $197,535.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,917.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,751. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIBN. BidaskClub cut SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SI-Bone in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SI-Bone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for SI-Bone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-Bone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.