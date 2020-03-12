Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $23.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 122.95% and a negative net margin of 143.76%. Sientra updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

SIEN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 64,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,116. The company has a market cap of $150.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.80. Sientra has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

SIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Sientra from $13.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Sientra from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Sientra from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

In other Sientra news, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 16,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $99,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 63,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $375,621.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

