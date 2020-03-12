SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Issues Earnings Results

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $67.41 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 0.48%.

SigmaTron International stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804. SigmaTron International has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SigmaTron International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

