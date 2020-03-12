Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Price Tops $1.04 on Major Exchanges

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Single Collateral DAI has a market cap of $14.30 million and approximately $446,730.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00017097 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

Single Collateral DAI (SAI) is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 13,769,477 tokens. The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Single Collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

