Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sogou had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sogou updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

SOGO stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Sogou has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $6.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02.

SOGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sogou from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.37.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

