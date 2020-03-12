Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.9–0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $400-435 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SOHU. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $11.00 to $9.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sohu.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a hold rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.57. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $489.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.86 million. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. Sohu.com’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sohu.com will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

