Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million.

Shares of SONM stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $0.70. 5,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Sonim Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40.

Separately, National Securities lowered Sonim Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.57.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

